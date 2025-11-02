Tiffany Stratton reportedly taking a break from WWE after losing women's title

On November 1, Tiffany Stratton had to give up her WWE Women's Champion title after she lost to Jade Cargill under six minutes during Saturday Night's Main Event.
Following the loss, reports suggest that the WWE star might be taking a break from wrestling.
Tiffany Stratton's loss last night brought an end to her 302 day run as a Women's Champion. Now, she is reportedly looking to take a break to recover physically.
It was allegedly seen that Tiffany Stratton had been slightly limping after matches recently. Reports emerging from close sources reveal that Tiffany Stratton had been suffering from a consistent knee pain. Now, the wrestler has apparently decided to take a break.
Jade Cargill delivered a smashing and "jaded" defeat to reigning champion Tiffany Stratton. The two have been great rivals, especially since the October, 2024 SmackDown. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the fight between the two on Saturday night but it only lasted less than six minutes as Jade Cargill steamrolled Tiffany Stratton who could barely manage to stand.
With the discomfort that Tiffany Stratton was seen in, experts and insiders say that the reported break may last as long as several weeks, in the least. With Tiffany out of the picture for some time, it is Jade's turn to dominate WWE. Only time will tell what their rivalry will look like once Tiffany Stratton makes her return.