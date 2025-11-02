Tiffany Stratton reportedly taking a break from WWE after losing women's title

It was allegedly seen that Tiffany Stratton had been slightly limping after matches recently. Reports emerging from close sources reveal that Tiffany Stratton had been suffering from a consistent knee pain. Now, the wrestler has apparently decided to take a break.

Jade Cargill delivered a smashing and "jaded" defeat to reigning champion Tiffany Stratton. The two have been great rivals, especially since the October, 2024 SmackDown. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the fight between the two on Saturday night but it only lasted less than six minutes as Jade Cargill steamrolled Tiffany Stratton who could barely manage to stand.

With the discomfort that Tiffany Stratton was seen in, experts and insiders say that the reported break may last as long as several weeks, in the least. With Tiffany out of the picture for some time, it is Jade's turn to dominate WWE. Only time will tell what their rivalry will look like once Tiffany Stratton makes her return.