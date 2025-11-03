Who is Amol Muzumdar — the man behind Indian women’s cricket team’s World Cup victory?

The name Amol Muzumdar has now become synonymous with a powerful, almost poetic twist of fate in Indian cricket. Long considered one of the country’s greatest domestic players never to earn an international cap, this former Mumbai batting stalwart has finally claimed his place in the history books-not as a player, but as the quiet strategist who guided the Indian women’s cricket team to their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup victory in 2025.

All you need to know about Amol Muzumdar

Amol’s playing career was defined by the sheer weight of runs. He amassed over 11,167 first-class runs, a staggering tally that included a world-record-breaking 260 on his debut. Playing in an era when India’s middle order featured icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Saurav Ganguly, the ‘next Tendulkar’ label never translated into a national appearance.

In several of his earlier interviews, the cricketer has noted that it was only possible for him to play for 20 years because of his coach Ramakant Achrekar and that he is is satisfied, despite not having fulfilled his dream of playing for the nation.

A ‘Ted Lasso’ touch

After retiring in 2014, Amol seamlessly transitioned to coaching, holding roles with the South Africa national team and IPL’s Rajasthan Royals. It was his appointment as the Indian Women’s team head coach in October 2023 that proved transformative.