Indian cricket’s brightest stars, Smriti Mandhana and Virat Kohli share the same jersey number

During a conversation with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal back in 2019, Smriti Mandhana had talked about why she wears the number 18 on her jersey. "First I wanted number seven since my roll number in school was seven. But, someone was already wearing jersey number seven. Then a BCCI manager said I should take 18 since my birthday is on 18 July. At that time, I didn’t know that Virat Kohli also wears number 18", said the now World Champion.

While 18 was not her first choice, it became a special number for her given it is her birth date.

As for the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, he feels there is "a cosmic connection" with the number 18. Kohli had revealed during an interview that he had not asked for the particular number, it was given to him when he made his under-19 debut for India. However, the number went on to gain significance eventually.

Virat Kohli debuted for Team India on August 18, 2008 and his father passed away on December 18, 2006. "Two of the most significant dates in my life happened to be 18", said Kohli.

Smriti Mandhana has been asked on various occasions how it feels to share the jersey number with fellow cricketing great. However, she has always been against unnecessary comparisons. She has stressed that after what Virat Kohli has achieved for India, a comparison based on jersey numbers doesn't make sense.

No matter what, the number 18 in Indian cricket is definitely a symbol of dedication, determination, ambition and of course, champions!