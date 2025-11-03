Did Smriti Mandhana beat Virat Kohli in making the fastest ODI runs in cricket?

Smriti was born in Maharashtra to Shrinivas Mandhana a chemical distributor and Smita Mandhana, a housewife. Both her father and brother, Shravan were cricket players at the district level. While her brother now works as a bank manager, she took up cricket as her career. Her interest in the sport piqued when she was nine years old and her passion and hard work led to her selection for Maharashtra’s under -15 team and by the time she was 11, she was playing for the Under-19 team. Her major breakthrough came in 2013 when she became the first Indian woman to score a double century in one day off 150 balls. From then on, there was no looking back for this Arjuna Awardee.

Thereafter came matches after matches where she made wonders and took female cricket to newer heights. From her Test debut in 2014 against England in Wormsley Park, to the second ODI in Australia in 2016, to the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup finals and Women’s T20Is against New Zealand in 2019, Smriti Mandhana was the stand out name on the team.