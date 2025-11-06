AC Milan and Inter seal a €1.2B stadium project deal as San Siro era nears end

On Wednesday, Italian football clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan bought their shared home stadium, San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy from the Municipality of Milan.
This purchase comes as a part of their plan to build a new €1.2 billion stadium west of the current one. The clubs hope to finish building the new stadium before 2032's UEFA Euro Cup.
Football clubs and Milan rivals, AC Milan and Inter Milan announced that they had signed the deed of the sale after the approval of city officials, completing the €197 million land deal.
San Siro, the stadium the two Serie A clubs have shared since 1947 is an iconic football stadium, witness to one of the richest histories of the sport.
Now, San Siro's days are numbered. The stadium will be home to the two clubs until the new, 71,500 seater stadium is completely build, standing close to the old home.
Once the new stadium is built, hopefully before the Euro 2032, plans to demolish most parts of San Siro will be set in motion. Green spaces, entertainment areas, offices and architectural powerhouses will stand in its place, as per the current plans.
Italy will co-host the UEFA European Cup in 2032 along with Turkey and they want the new stadium to be standing tall by then. The Italian Football Federation needs to confirm the five venues where the matches will be hosted throughout the competition, by October next year.
While the San Siro has a few good years left before it has to say goodbye, the historical significance of the stadium will never be forgotten. In one of the last major events, the San Siro is all set to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on February 6.