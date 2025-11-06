AC Milan and Inter seal a €1.2B stadium project deal as San Siro era nears end

On Wednesday, Italian football clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan bought their shared home stadium, San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy from the Municipality of Milan.

This purchase comes as a part of their plan to build a new €1.2 billion stadium west of the current one. The clubs hope to finish building the new stadium before 2032's UEFA Euro Cup.

Iconic stadium, San Siro is counting its final days now that Milan's footballing rivals have purchased it

Football clubs and Milan rivals, AC Milan and Inter Milan announced that they had signed the deed of the sale after the approval of city officials, completing the €197 million land deal.

San Siro, the stadium the two Serie A clubs have shared since 1947 is an iconic football stadium, witness to one of the richest histories of the sport.