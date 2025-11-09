Novak Djokovic makes history, clinches 101st ATP title

The win meant a lot to the Serbian tennis ace who had been battling with injury issues recently. Following his victory, Novak Djokovic had a passionate celebration. Later, he thanked all the fans for their unending support via social media.

Posting about the victory, Novak Djokovic wrote, "I dedicate this win to the wonderful people of Greece. You support me, you support tennis, you’ve made me feel at home. Huge gratitude also to everyone who made this beautiful new tournament so special".

The tennis star did not forget to acknowledge the tough fight that his Italian opponent had put up. "To Lorenzo, what an epic battle. Congratulations on an incredible performance and tournament. Keep it going, your future is bright. Idemooo", wrote Novak Djokovic.

In his post-match statement, Novak Djokovic opened up about the match and the exertion it had. "Incredible battle. It’s just, I don’t know, three hours. A gruelling match physically, super demanding. Lorenzo played really well", he said according to media reports.

Djokovic added, "It could have been anybody’s game, anybody’s match. So congrats to him for an amazing performance and I’m just very proud of myself to get through this one".

At this age, Novak Djokovic proved yet again that age is just a number and that he has a good many years left in him before he decides to hang his boots.