Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal appeals for urgent help after visa cancellation

Sumit Nagal took to X to put forward his plea to the concerned authorities. The 27-year-old player wrote, "I am Sumit Nagal, India’s No.1 Tennis player. I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open playoff. But my visa was rejected without a reason. Your urgent help would be much appreciated".

Sumit Nagal is India's No 1 singles player on the ATP Tour and has delivered brilliant performances that has taken Indian tennis to a higher level in the last two seasons.

He had a spectacular campaign in the Australian Open 2024 after defeating 25th seed Alexander Bubik in the first round in one of the major upsets of the tournament.

In another historic achievement, Sumit Nagal became the first Indian male player to have won a Masters 1000 match on clay in 2024 at the Monte Carlo Masters.

With his China visa cancelled, Sumit Nagpal's participation at the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off remains quite uncertain. If he ends up missing the tournament, it will be a huge blow to Sumit Nagpal as well as Indian tennis at a time when the player had taken the sport to a global stage.

The Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off, organised by Tennis Australia and Chinese Tennis Association, will take place from November 24 to November 29, 2025 at Chengdu.