Lionel Messi secretly visits Barcelona's Camp Nou, shares emotional post

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi took a sentimental journey and made a secret visit to the home ground of his beloved former club, currently under construction: Camp Nou.
On Sunday, November 9, 2025, when Barcelona had travelled to Vigo, Spain to play Celta Vigo, the football icon quietly entered the main gate of the stadium without notifying anyone.
Without any pomp or show, Argentina captain Lionel Messi entered through the main gate of the stadium where it all started for him, surprising the security guard. His visit to Camp Nou is the first time he returned to Barcelona's home ground since his exit.
Needless, the quiet return was an emotional moment for the former Barcelona captain who shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing hope to return to the club someday, since he never got to say a proper goodbye.
Lionel Messi, who spent more than 20 years at the club, shared pictures of his visit and captioned it writing, "Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to...".
His post reflected the love he holds for the club he calls "home" and how much he misses it. The post went viral as fans poured their emotions in the comment section like. It has been liked by 22.8M users as of now with many of his former Barcelona teammates commenting under the post.
The official account of FC Barcelona shared the picture on their Instagram profile, writing, "Always welcome to your home, Leo".
Renowned football journalist, Fabrizio Romano has reported that popular media outlet has said that Lionel Messi reportedly arrived in Barcelona with his Inter Miami and Argentina team-mate Rodrigo de Paul before the two travelled to Alicante where they met with the remaining Argentina squad.
The footballer did not inform any authorities before his surprise visit to the stadium and the security guard did not recognise him initially, as per reports. He let the former Blaugrana player enter once he realised who was standing before him.
Moreover, despite having a home in Barcelona, Messi reportedly stayed at a hotel that overlooks the Camp Nou.
The World Cup champion had to leave FC Barcelona in 2021 after the club ran into financial problems. After a tearful and forced exit, Lionel Messi joined PSG following a legendary run at the Spanish club.
Lionel Messi's visit to Camp Nou suggests an unfinished story and the footballer will hopefully return to write the rest of it with his childhood club.