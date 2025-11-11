Lionel Messi secretly visits Barcelona's Camp Nou, shares emotional post

Needless, the quiet return was an emotional moment for the former Barcelona captain who shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing hope to return to the club someday, since he never got to say a proper goodbye.

Lionel Messi, who spent more than 20 years at the club, shared pictures of his visit and captioned it writing, "Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to...".

His post reflected the love he holds for the club he calls "home" and how much he misses it. The post went viral as fans poured their emotions in the comment section like. It has been liked by 22.8M users as of now with many of his former Barcelona teammates commenting under the post.

The official account of FC Barcelona shared the picture on their Instagram profile, writing, "Always welcome to your home, Leo".