Richa Ghosh to get a cricket stadium named after her in Siliguri - an honour even Tendulkar and Dhoni never got

In a historic announcement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that a new Richa Ghosh Cricket Stadium will be built in Siliguri, North Bengal, in recognition of the contributions of the young Cricketer to Indian women's cricket. This is a rare distinction as even legends, such as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, have only had certain sections or parts of stadiums named after them but not a whole stadium.
This is obviously a feature of recognition for Richa, who has risen from Siliguri to be a world champion and also a demonstration of the state's renewed emphasis on building sports infrastructure beyond Kolkata.
Government sources said the upcoming Richa Ghosh Cricket Stadium will be constructed on nearly 27 acres of land at the Chandmoni Tea Estate on the outskirts of Siliguri. The state government has plans for making it a world-class cricketing hub with facilities for aspiring players all over North Bengal. The decision comes in the wake of Richa's performance in India's victory in the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, where she played an important role as wicketkeeper-batter.
Richa, originally from Siliguri, has been a matter of great pride for the entire region. Her rise through the ranks, starting with local tournaments and making it big on the international scene, has been an inspiration to scores of young athletes. The state had earlier honoured her contributions with the Banga Bhushan award and a DSP post in the West Bengal Police. The new stadium is seen as another step towards making her the ultimate example of women's sporting excellence.
Authorities have indicated that timelines and budgets for the stadium's construction will be forthcoming, with the location already determined. This is part of a wider strategy to enhance sports infrastructure in West Bengal and increase women's participation in cricket. For Siliguri, it's not just a new sports facility being planned, it's a story of hope, a message to every young athlete - anywhere can be the start of a fairytale ending like Richa Ghosh experienced.