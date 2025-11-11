Richa Ghosh to get a cricket stadium named after her in Siliguri - an honour even Tendulkar and Dhoni never got

In a historic announcement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that a new Richa Ghosh Cricket Stadium will be built in Siliguri, North Bengal, in recognition of the contributions of the young Cricketer to Indian women's cricket. This is a rare distinction as even legends, such as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, have only had certain sections or parts of stadiums named after them but not a whole stadium.

This is obviously a feature of recognition for Richa, who has risen from Siliguri to be a world champion and also a demonstration of the state's renewed emphasis on building sports infrastructure beyond Kolkata.

Richa Ghosh Cricket Stadium: An ode to the world-cup-winning women cricketer

Government sources said the upcoming Richa Ghosh Cricket Stadium will be constructed on nearly 27 acres of land at the Chandmoni Tea Estate on the outskirts of Siliguri. The state government has plans for making it a world-class cricketing hub with facilities for aspiring players all over North Bengal. The decision comes in the wake of Richa's performance in India's victory in the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, where she played an important role as wicketkeeper-batter.