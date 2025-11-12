Novak Djokovic mentions retirement after ATP Finals withdrawal

Novak Djokovic won his 101st ATP title on Saturday at the Hellenic Championship in Athens after defeating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the finals.
However, he withdrew from the ATP finals in Turin due to a shoulder injury and now has been defeated by Lorenzo Musetti in the tournament.
Following his historic win in Athens, the 38-year-old tennis star opened up about his retirement plan and said that he is not planning to retire anytime soon.
Tennis ace Novak Djokovic said that while he has always had a plan throughout his career, at this point, he is trying to stay healthy and go as far as he can.
"I've always had this throughout my life and my career, I’ve always had a schedule in my head for a year or more, what I want, how I want it", the tennis player shared.
Talking about the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Novak Djokovic said, "Since I’ve achieved absolutely all possible goals, I said about the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for so many more years. So maybe ending up at the Olympic Games with the Serbian flag, that would be nice".
However, the tennis legend realises that as a sportsperson, he cannot control everything. "I don’t know, I mean, I really don’t know, because there are some things that are not entirely in my control. I’m trying to be as healthy as possible mentally and physically," he added.
In the nearer future, Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP finals in Turin, which began on November 9, 2025. "I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best but after today's final in Athens, I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury", the Serbian national shared on social media.
Apologising to fans, the 24 time Grand Slam champion wrote, "I'm truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play - your support means so much. I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can't wait to be back on the court with you all soon".
The 38-year-old tennis player clearly has so much more to give to the game of tennis, and fans can heave a sigh of relief after learning that Novak is not hanging up his boots anytime soon.