Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss is preparing to remarry seven years after his wife Ruth passed away from a rare type of lung cancer. The 48-year-old former skipper will marry Antonia Linnaeus-Peat, who is 18 years junior to him, in a private ceremony this December. Andrew Strauss's remarriage has been met with supportive comments from the cricket community, numerous members of which watched the impact of his wife’s passing first-hand.
The wedding is scheduled to be held in Franschhoek, South Africa, famed for its serene vineyards and beautiful mountains. The wedding ceremony is expected to be a private occasion, with just family and close friends likely present, which is very much in keeping with Strauss’s desire to memorialise the occasion. Strauss's fiancée, Antonia Linnaeus-Peat, has been in a stable relationship with Strauss for a number of years, and it has been said that the couple have a supportive, grounded, and committed relationship. The fact that she is eighteen years younger than Andrew Strauss has been mentioned in the coverage, but the couple do not wish to comment publicly, due to their desire for privacy.
Ruth died from a rare lung cancer in 2018 at age forty-six, having never been a smoker. Strauss reported that Ruth’s death deeply impacted him and their two boys, Sam and Luca. In honour of Ruth, Andrew created the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which, among other aims, funds research into rare lung cancers and supports or helps families experiencing terminal illness. The foundation has established itself as a significant charitable organization among the cricket community. This has further secured the legacy of Ruth.
Strauss's choice to marry reflects an important transition in his personal journey while at the same time honouring Ruth's memory. Friends say Antonia has added new balance and warmth in his life, and the couple's upcoming marriage represents a hopeful new beginning.