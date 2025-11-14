Andrew Strauss set to remarry seven years after wife’s demise

Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss is preparing to remarry seven years after his wife Ruth passed away from a rare type of lung cancer. The 48-year-old former skipper will marry Antonia Linnaeus-Peat, who is 18 years junior to him, in a private ceremony this December. Andrew Strauss's remarriage has been met with supportive comments from the cricket community, numerous members of which watched the impact of his wife’s passing first-hand.

Andrew Strauss’s new beginning after seven years

The wedding is scheduled to be held in Franschhoek, South Africa, famed for its serene vineyards and beautiful mountains. The wedding ceremony is expected to be a private occasion, with just family and close friends likely present, which is very much in keeping with Strauss’s desire to memorialise the occasion. Strauss's fiancée, Antonia Linnaeus-Peat, has been in a stable relationship with Strauss for a number of years, and it has been said that the couple have a supportive, grounded, and committed relationship. The fact that she is eighteen years younger than Andrew Strauss has been mentioned in the coverage, but the couple do not wish to comment publicly, due to their desire for privacy.