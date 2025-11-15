Former Spanish football president attacked with eggs at his book launch event

The former Spanish football federation president later spoke to the media about the incident. "I’ve found out he was my own uncle; Luis Ruben he’s called. An uncle who is my age. He threw eggs at me because he’s a deranged person, and I don’t think there’s any justification for it." Luis claimed.

He further said that the man has been arrested and necessary steps have to be taken because he had thought the assailant "was armed".

Luis Rubiales is currently serving a three-year FIFA imposed ban and is knee-deep in controversies. The ban came after a scandalous moment during the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 when Luis kissed the Spanish player, Jenni Hermoso on the lips after grabbing her head. The kiss, clearly non-consensual, happened during the medal ceremony after Spain won the World Cup.

The incident was met with severe backlash and public outrage and Spanish players staged protests. 81 Spanish footballers refused to play for Spain Luis Rubiales stepped down from his position. He finally resigned in September 2023 and was eventually banned by FIFA from all kinds of footballing activities. Despite multiple appeals, the ban continues to be in place.

Luis Rubiales was found guilty of sexual assault in February 2025 and was fined €10,800 fine by the Spanish court.