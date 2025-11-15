Indian women's cricket staff did not take a photo with King Charles when they had the chance!

The coach said that protocol suggested that no more than 20 people could meet King Charles at the Buckingham Palace. As a result, the team decided to send 15 players on the team and five support staff to go and meet him. A majority of the support staff, naturally, were left out of the opportunity.

Amol Muzumdar went on to say that the support staff almost manifested the World Cup win as they took resolve that they would only click a picture with India's Prime Minister after winning the World Cup. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amused by the story and had a hearty laugh.

When meeting the Prime Minister, the coach said, "In June we were in England, there we met King Charles. However, they had this protocol that only 20 members can attend. So, the support staff couldn’t attend. I told them, 'Extremely sorry but the protocol is for just 20 members'. They then manifested: 'We don’t want this photograph. We want a photograph with PM Modi on November 4 or 5'. Today is that day".

India's World Cup win earlier this month was nothing short of historic. Not only did it end a long wait for a World Cup trophy for the women's team, it started a revolution that will encourage more girls to take up the sport, and hopefully, win more trophies.