Ravindra Jadeja takes salary cut to join RR, Sanju Samson moves to CSK

The retention window of the IPL 2025 will end on November 15 at 5 pm. As drama unfolds, the biggest deal comes as Rabindra Jadeja returns to Rajasthan Royals after 12 seasons at Chennai Super Kings while Sanju Samson moves to Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals.
Ravindra Jadeja, who had a salary of Rs 18 crore at CSK took a Rs 4 crore pay cut to go back his former franchise.
In a major IPL deal, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja will leave Chennai Super Kings join Rajasthan Royals, his former franchise. He will take a pay cut and draw a salary of 14 crore.
Sanju Samson, the RR captain will leave his franchise to join CSK and will be paid the same Rs 18 crore he was paid before.
According to reports, Ravindra Jadeja will also take Sanju Samson's place as captain of Rajasthan Royals once the two players make the switch, but official confirmation on the matter is awaited.
Ravindra Jadeja had started his IPL career playing for Rajasthan Royals in the initial years of the tournament. He played for the first two seasons of IPL, 2008 and 2009.
The cricketer made his move to CSK in 2012, becoming a key player for the team. During his legendary run at the franchise, Jadeja scored a whopping 2354 runs and took 152 wickets. CSK fans will surely miss his genius on field.
Sanju Samson joined Rajasthan Royals after the franchise bought him during the IPL auction in 2013 at just 18 years of age. He made captain for RR in 2021 and delivered some stellar performances. The cricketer is the highest run-scorer for RR, having scored a staggering 4,027 runs in just 149 matches.