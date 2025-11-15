Ravindra Jadeja takes salary cut to join RR, Sanju Samson moves to CSK

Sanju Samson, the RR captain will leave his franchise to join CSK and will be paid the same Rs 18 crore he was paid before.

According to reports, Ravindra Jadeja will also take Sanju Samson's place as captain of Rajasthan Royals once the two players make the switch, but official confirmation on the matter is awaited.

Ravindra Jadeja had started his IPL career playing for Rajasthan Royals in the initial years of the tournament. He played for the first two seasons of IPL, 2008 and 2009.

The cricketer made his move to CSK in 2012, becoming a key player for the team. During his legendary run at the franchise, Jadeja scored a whopping 2354 runs and took 152 wickets. CSK fans will surely miss his genius on field.

Sanju Samson joined Rajasthan Royals after the franchise bought him during the IPL auction in 2013 at just 18 years of age. He made captain for RR in 2021 and delivered some stellar performances. The cricketer is the highest run-scorer for RR, having scored a staggering 4,027 runs in just 149 matches.