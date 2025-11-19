Carlos Alcaraz will not play Davis Cup due to injury

Taking to his social media accounts, Carlos wrote, "I'm very sorry to announce that I won't be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna...".

He continued, "I have a swelling in the sciatica of my right leg and the medical recommendation is not to compete. I've always said that playing for Spain is the biggest thing there is and I was very excited to be able to help fight for the Saladera. I'm going home sore...".

Back in October, Jannik Sinner had announced his decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup Final 8 tournament in Italy, angering many fans. The 24-year-old tennis player, who already won a Davis Cup with Italy in 2024, had said that he needed the time off to prepare for the coming season next year and is sad to not be able to represent his country.

With both Sinner and Alcaraz missing, the Davis Cup will miss some serious tennis talent and another chance to witness a classic Sincaraz rivalry.