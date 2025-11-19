Carlos Alcaraz will not play Davis Cup due to injury

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz is set to miss the Davis Cup Final 8 tournament because of an injury.
The Spanish tennis player announced the news on social media on Tuesday that he will not represent Spain in the international tournament in Italy's Bologna after a swelling in his right hamstring.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated his rival, World No 2, Jannik Sinner 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 on Sunday. The 22-year-old tennis player defeated the Italian player in the ATP Finals in Turin to claim another title. Two days later, he made the announcement that upset tennis fans.
Taking to his social media accounts, Carlos wrote, "I'm very sorry to announce that I won't be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna...".
He continued, "I have a swelling in the sciatica of my right leg and the medical recommendation is not to compete. I've always said that playing for Spain is the biggest thing there is and I was very excited to be able to help fight for the Saladera. I'm going home sore...".
Back in October, Jannik Sinner had announced his decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup Final 8 tournament in Italy, angering many fans. The 24-year-old tennis player, who already won a Davis Cup with Italy in 2024, had said that he needed the time off to prepare for the coming season next year and is sad to not be able to represent his country.
With both Sinner and Alcaraz missing, the Davis Cup will miss some serious tennis talent and another chance to witness a classic Sincaraz rivalry.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.