Jannik Sinner criticised in Italy for sitting out of Davis Cup

However, Jannik seems to be unwilling to be a part of a threepeat and wants to focus on what's next. This decision has invited criticism and backlash from fans in Italy.

Italian fans had defended the tennis player when he was accused of doping the previous year, and now they are angry that the tennis talent will not be there helping their country to another victory in Bologna next month.

Talking about his decision, Jannik Sinner spoke to a media outlet and said, "It wasn't an easy decision, but after Turin (where the ATP Finals are played the week before the Davis Cup), the goal is the start off on the right foot in Australia".

He further added, "It doesn't seem like it, but a week of preparation in that period can make a difference. We already won the Davis Cup in 2023 and 2024 and this time we decided like this with my team."

Jannik Sinner was previously embroiled in controversy and criticism related to the Davis Cup as well. He received backlash in 2023 when he did not play the Davis Cup that year, and went through the same thing in 2024 for not representing Italy at the Paris Olympics.