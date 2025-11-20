Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is now the lowest player rated title in franchise

By contrast, its other elements have mainly received critical acclaim from professionals. Classic multiplayer modes were described as "utterly engrossing" and "some of the finest the series has had to offer in years," featuring new inclusions, refinement in gunplay and more. Similarly, Zombies is having a positive return to its round-based roots, which fans of classic Black Ops entries have celebrated.

The critical consensus would appear to be that BO7 delivers a maximalist, content-packed package that is "stupidly pleasurable" in its core shooting mechanics, even if its co-op campaign is a "disjointed and overstuffed misfire."

That split reception suggests the game's success will come down to its audience: for players who invest in Call of Duty first and foremost for the competitive multiplayer and cooperative modes, the game has clear strengths. But for those buying the game for a well-crafted, cinematic single-player experience, this year’s outing constitutes a spectacular failure.