Transgender cheerleader makes shocking claim against Carolina Panthers

Justine, who holds no grudges against the Carolina Panthers, claimed that she was "cut" because she was trans, indicating at queer discrimination.

"I was cut because I’m trans. I don’t wanna hear nobody saying, 'She didn’t wanna come back'. Why the hell would I not wanna come back to an organization that I’ve been a part of for three years", Justine Lindsay alleged during a livestream chat.

Justine Lindsay went on to claim that the Carolina Panthers did not consider the implications of the action, and only concentrated on the current situation.

The transgender cheerleader added, "I love them down. I appreciate everything that they’ve done for me, but I feel like I was done wrong. It was like a big slap in the face to not only me but for the youth".

Justine Lindsay, in another shocking moment implied that the changes within the squad were made after Donald Trump took the office of President. "And this was right after Trump became president", Justine said.

This claim comes after Trump's controversial stance on transgender people and sports. After being elected to power for a second time in 2020, the U.S. President signed an executive order that aimed at "keeping men out of women's sports".

Amidst the bombshell of a claim made by former cheerleader Justine Lindsay, Carolina Panthers has not made any comments.