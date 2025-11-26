Smriti Mandhana will reportedly skip KBC appearance

However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the wedding had to postponed due to a sudden health scare after the cricketer's father was hospitalised. Soon after, Palash Muchhal was also reported to have been admitted to the hospital before he was taken to Mumbai.

The wedding cancellation currently stands shrouded in a deeper mystery after rumours about Palash Muchhal's alleged infidelity surfaced. Screenshots of alleged exchanges between the music composer and an unidentified woman went viral on social media with sources claiming Palash had cheated on Smriti.

As of now, there is no news as to if or when the wedding will happen as speculations continue.

Given the circumstances, Smriti Mandhana will not be a part of the women's cricket team on KBC. Players expected to be on the game show include the stars of the Women in Blue's World Cup victory such as, captain captain Harmanpreet Kaur who will be joined by Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma. The team's coach, Amol Muzumdar will also be reportedly present.

Although there is no confirmed date for when the special episode will be broadcast, it is expected to appear on television screens soon.