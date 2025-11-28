Most expensive buys in WPL 2026 revealed: Deepti Sharma tops the mega auction

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has gained lots of attention because Franchises are pulling out all the stops in order to get the best Players available to them through Free Agency Acquisitions. The highest-priced Player in the Auction is Deepti Sharma, who UP Warriorz purchased for ₹3.2 Crore. As such, she is also the most expensive Player at this Auction.
This auction demonstrates the increasing competition among teams to attract top Players to their franchises. "The New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was another notable acquisition during this Auction. She was drafted by the Mumbai Indians for ₹3 Crore and will provide the team with explosive batting and an ability to contribute in many areas. Sophie Devine was drafted by Gujarat Giants for ₹2 Crore, while Shikha Pandey was added to UP Warriorz's bowling attack for ₹2.4 Crore. These picks show that Teams are recognizing the value of Players who have proven themselves on the International level, and have both an all-around skill set as well as experience within the International game."
The WPL 2026 auction also revealed important decisions made by franchises outside of the traditional top three. For example, Meg Lanning (UP Warriorz) was purchased for ₹1.9 crore, as were Chinelle Henry (Delhi Capitals) and Sree Charani (Delhi Capitals), who were purchased for ₹1.3 crore each to help strengthen batting and bowling. Also noteworthy is that emerging players such as Phoebe Litchfield and Laura Wolvaardt were sold for ₹1.2 crore and ₹1.1 crore, respectively. This indicates that teams are combining established, successful, experienced athletes with newer, younger talent to develop balanced rosters with diverse capabilities.
The highest-priced players purchased during WPL 2026 signal serious intent from franchises with respect to investment, planning and strategies regarding their association with the league. Teams have demonstrated through their acquisitions that they are serious about having the best athletes to deliver results consistently in highly competitive situations.