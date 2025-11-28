Most expensive buys in WPL 2026 revealed: Deepti Sharma tops the mega auction

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has gained lots of attention because Franchises are pulling out all the stops in order to get the best Players available to them through Free Agency Acquisitions. The highest-priced Player in the Auction is Deepti Sharma, who UP Warriorz purchased for ₹3.2 Crore. As such, she is also the most expensive Player at this Auction.

Top players who commanded big prices in WPL 2026

This auction demonstrates the increasing competition among teams to attract top Players to their franchises. "The New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was another notable acquisition during this Auction. She was drafted by the Mumbai Indians for ₹3 Crore and will provide the team with explosive batting and an ability to contribute in many areas. Sophie Devine was drafted by Gujarat Giants for ₹2 Crore, while Shikha Pandey was added to UP Warriorz's bowling attack for ₹2.4 Crore. These picks show that Teams are recognizing the value of Players who have proven themselves on the International level, and have both an all-around skill set as well as experience within the International game."