World's strongest woman Jammie Booker loses title over gender controversy

The organisers of the competition announced their decision on Tuesday saying that Jammie had been unfair and violated the rules by not declaring her biological gender. If the organisers knew the truth, she would not have been allowed to participate.

According to the rules, all athletes have to contest in the category that matches with the assigned sex at birth. "We are clear - competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth", an official statement by the Strongman Games read.

In the statement, the competition organisers shared, "It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women’s Open category. Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition and we have been urgently investigating since being informed".

The organisation shared that they had tried to reach out to Jammie but to no avail. The athlete is yet to react or comment on the matter.

The statement further read, "Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics...But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth".



"Given this, we have disqualified the athlete in question from the Official Strongman World Championships 2025. All athlete points and places will be altered accordingly to ensure that the rightful places are allocated to each of the Women’s Open athletes", declared the organisers.

Following the shuffle, Australian Allira-Joy Cowley now stands in second place at the competition.

The new champion, Andrea Thompson said the entire episode had been exhausting and it "robber" her off her moment of victory.