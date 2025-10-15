Angel Reese to be first pro athlete to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Angel Reese is taking her game from the court to the catwalk and making history along the way.

The Chicago Sky forward is expected to become the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, joining the brand’s high-profile ‘Wings Reveal’ lineup in New York.

Angel, 23, will don the signature angel wings that have defined the show for decades, a new stage for an athlete known for her confidence, charisma and crossover appeal. She is a former Louisiana State University national champion and NCAA tournament most outstanding player in 2023.