Carlos Alcaraz and Lionel Messi meet after Inter Miami reach first MLS Cup final

After the win, the 22-year-old tennis player presented the Eastern Conference Finals to the Number 10, Lionel Messi and the two shared a hug and a handshake as the moment of sport camaraderie went viral on social media.

However, this is not the first time that Messi and Alcaraz met with each other. They had been present for the Laureus Sports Awards show in 2023 where Carlos Alcaraz and Lionel Messi interacted.

Both the players are among Spain's favourite sportsperson. Lionel Messi, who was with Barcelona for almost two decades, ruled Spain during his days at the Spanish club. The eight time Ballon d'Or winner brought multiple trophies with the club. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand has been a worthy successor of another tennis great from Spain, Rafael Nadal. At just 22, the World No 1 has won six Grand Slams.

In the finals, Inter Miami will either face San Diego FC or Vancouver Whitecaps, and Messi will be looking to win his first MLS Cup trophy with the U.S. club.