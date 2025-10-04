Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

India will travel to Australia for a three-match series that begins on October 19. Ahead of the tour, the squad of the Indian team was revealed, announcing that Shubman Gill will go in as the ODI captain, instead of Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer has been named the Vice Captain.

Shubman Gill is the new ODI captain

Rohit Sharma has led the Indian team with dignity, leading them to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy as ODI captain. As captain, he won 42 of the 56 ODI matches he led.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said in this regard, "It’s practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats. That’s the format they are playing at the moment and we have picked them. As far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned, I don’t think we need to talk about it today".