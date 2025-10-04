Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

India will travel to Australia for a three-match series that begins on October 19. Ahead of the tour, the squad of the Indian team was revealed, announcing that Shubman Gill will go in as the ODI captain, instead of Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer has been named the Vice Captain.
Rohit Sharma has led the Indian team with dignity, leading them to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy as ODI captain. As captain, he won 42 of the 56 ODI matches he led.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said in this regard, "It’s practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats. That’s the format they are playing at the moment and we have picked them. As far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned, I don’t think we need to talk about it today".
While Rohit Sharma has been stripped off his captaincy ahead of the Australia tour, he continued to be in the squad, alongside Virat Kohli. The two, despite their growing age, are key players in the squad, owing to their talent and experience.
Suryakumar Yadav has retained his T20I captaincy for the upcoming T20I series in Australia that is also part of the tour. Here, Shubman Gill is the Vice Captain.
The complete India squad for the upcoming Australia tour includes: Shubman Gill (Capt.), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt.), Axar Patel, K.L Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The change in leadership in the ODI squad has been done with the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027 in mind, where Rohit Sharma's participation is uncertain. Shubman Gill, already the Test captain, seems quite prepared to take the reigns.
