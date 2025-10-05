Decoding Ajay Jadeja's royal status: From cricketer to heir to the Jamnagar throne

October 2024, heralded a new dawn in the life of former cricketer Ajay Jadeja when he was declared the heir to the Royalty of Jamnagar by the current Maharaja Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji.

Ajay Jadeja was announced as the New Jam Saheb of Nawanagar (Now Jamnagar) and was declared as a successor of his uncle and former Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja. In a letter, Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja declared his nephew, Ajay Jadeja, as the new heir to Jamnagar's throne. This directly brings Jadeja to the line of succession and all assets of the Jamnagar royal family, including property rights, ceremonial titles, land acquisitions and other ancestral wealth would become his.

Ajay Jadeja was a middle-order batsman and a brilliant fielder for the Indian cricket team; he represented the country in 15 Test matches and 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs) between 1992 and 2000.

Brand endorsements, reality television appearances and some on-screen appearances also contributed to his net worth. However, after the declaration of royal succession and heir, his net worth saw a high jump to almost approximately Rs 1450 crores, including portions of his inheritance to-be.