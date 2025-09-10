India edge past South Korea in Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 opener

In their first Super 4 stage match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, China, India beat South Korea 4-2 on Wednesday.
The match, which was delayed by 90 minutes due to thunderstorms earlier in the day, saw India finish on top again.
India had already won over Thailand with a 11-0 score, followed by a 2-2 draw against Japan and then a 12-0 victory against Singapore. This South Korea victory ensured that they had a solid streak. India's next match is against China this Thursday.
In the match, India scored four goals, by Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal. Korea scored two goals, and both were scored by Yujin Kim.
Lalremsiami took some body blows in midfield, but she still powered through.
With regular goalkeeper Savita Punia missing, Bichu Devi Kharibam has become India’s first-choice goalie. Bansuri Solanki got some game time against Thailand and Singapore, but Bichu played all four quarters against Japan and is likely to continue guarding the post in the bigger matches.
India made an aggressive start, earning an early penalty corner. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke scored the opening goal from a rebound after Udita’s initial shot was blocked by the Korean goalkeeper.
Soon after, India got another penalty corner following Korea’s unsuccessful review but couldn’t convert it. Korea also earned several penalty corners but failed to take advantage of them.
Late in the first quarter, Korea had a promising chance from a penalty corner, but Bichu Devi made a brilliant save to keep India ahead at halftime.
In the 22nd minute, Mumtaz Khan’s reverse hit, set up by Neha and Navneet, was denied by the Korean goalkeeper. Just three minutes into the second half, Sangita Kumari scored a field goal, doubling India’s lead.
However, India’s celebration didn’t last long, as Yujin Kim pulled one back for Korea with a successful penalty corner conversion.
It was Rutuja who scored from a rebound in the 59th minute to seal the fate of the match.
Ahead of the Super4s, India Head Coach Harendra Singh told: “We are pleased with the way the team has started the tournament. The players have shown good intent, maintained discipline, and capitalised on our attacking opportunities. The Pool stage gave us a good platform to build momentum and test ourselves against different styles of play. However, the Super4s stage will be a different challenge altogether as we face strong opponents like Korea, China, and Japan."
Lets see how India fares in the match against China.
