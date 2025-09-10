India edge past South Korea in Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 opener

In their first Super 4 stage match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, China, India beat South Korea 4-2 on Wednesday.

The match, which was delayed by 90 minutes due to thunderstorms earlier in the day, saw India finish on top again.

India had already won over Thailand with a 11-0 score, followed by a 2-2 draw against Japan and then a 12-0 victory against Singapore. This South Korea victory ensured that they had a solid streak. India's next match is against China this Thursday.

In the match, India scored four goals, by Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal. Korea scored two goals, and both were scored by Yujin Kim.

Lalremsiami took some body blows in midfield, but she still powered through.