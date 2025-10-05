Mohsin Naqvi to receive gold medal for ‘principled stance’ after Indian team’s Asia Cup trophy snub

Pakistan's Interior Minister and cricket chief, Mohsin Naqvi, is set to receive a gold medal in his stance against India at Asia Cup final this year, according to reports. His move comes in response to Indian team's refusal to collect their trophy from him, as a political snub.
Although the date remains unconfirmed, Mohsin will be receiving the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal in Karachi. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been invited to attend the event as the chief guest. Event organisers say the date will be finalised once Bilawal confirms his availability.
This award goes to him in recognition of his “principled and courageous stance” during the trophy handover controversy at the recent Asia Cup final. The announcement was made by Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal, President of the Sindh and Karachi Basketball Associations, in a Pakistani news outlet.
“This is not just about cricket,” said Ghulam Abbas Jamal. “This is about dignity, sovereignty, and the refusal to bend under pressure.”
Team India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him, leading Mohsin to take the trophy, which, along with the medals, has been handed over to the UAE cricket board. Mohsin asked the Indian team to visit the ACC office in Dubai to collect them “if they truly want it.” There has been no update on when and how they will be delivered to India.
Mohsin clarified that he has never apologised to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has no intention of doing so. “I did nothing wrong, and I did not- and will not- apologise to the BCCI,” he wrote. However, the post is unavailable for viewers in India, as his public account is "withheld" in this country.
