Pakistan's Interior Minister and cricket chief, Mohsin Naqvi, is set to receive a gold medal in his stance against India at Asia Cup final this year, according to reports. His move comes in response to Indian team's refusal to collect their trophy from him, as a political snub.

Although the date remains unconfirmed, Mohsin will be receiving the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal in Karachi. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been invited to attend the event as the chief guest. Event organisers say the date will be finalised once Bilawal confirms his availability.

This award goes to him in recognition of his “principled and courageous stance” during the trophy handover controversy at the recent Asia Cup final. The announcement was made by Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal, President of the Sindh and Karachi Basketball Associations, in a Pakistani news outlet.

“This is not just about cricket,” said Ghulam Abbas Jamal. “This is about dignity, sovereignty, and the refusal to bend under pressure.”