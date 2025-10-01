BCCI to file complaint against Pakistan skipper Salman Agha after match fee remark

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to lodge an official complaint against Pakistan T20I skipper Salman Agha, according to reports.

Row erupts after Salman Agha’s donation statement; BCCI to lodge complaint, says reports

India captain Suryakumar Yadav donated his entire Asia Cup 2025 match fee to the Indian Army and the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Soon after, Salman Agha announced he would follow suit, pledging his team’s match fees to those affected by Operation Sindoor. The statement, however, drew sharp disapproval from the BCCI.

"We, as a team, the whole team, we are donating our match fees to our civilians and our children who were affected in the Indian attack that happened (Operation Sindoor). We are all donating this to them," Salman announced at the end of his post-match press conference following the Asia Cup 2025 final, where his team lost to India.