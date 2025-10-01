BCCI to file complaint against Pakistan skipper Salman Agha after match fee remark

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to lodge an official complaint against Pakistan T20I skipper Salman Agha, according to reports.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav donated his entire Asia Cup 2025 match fee to the Indian Army and the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Soon after, Salman Agha announced he would follow suit, pledging his team’s match fees to those affected by Operation Sindoor. The statement, however, drew sharp disapproval from the BCCI.
"We, as a team, the whole team, we are donating our match fees to our civilians and our children who were affected in the Indian attack that happened (Operation Sindoor). We are all donating this to them," Salman announced at the end of his post-match press conference following the Asia Cup 2025 final, where his team lost to India.
This comes after Suryakumar's tweet on X, where he wrote: "I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts."
"We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do. We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC event we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will to it (sic)," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had said before.
However, the BCCI noted that India is playing matches with countries, which are not on good terms with India, in multinational tournaments, as per central government's policy.
