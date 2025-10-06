Premier League Gameweek 7 recap

Gameweek 7 of the Premier League delivered drama, thrills and plenty of talking points as clubs battled for points and momentum. From stunning comebacks and last-minute winners to dominant displays and streak-ending results, this round of fixtures had it all, setting the tone for an unpredictable and fiercely competitive season ahead.
Bournemouth 3‑1 Fulham
Fulham took the lead through Ryan Sessegnon in the 70th minute, but Bournemouth quickly turned it around. Antoine Semenyo equalised in the 78th minute, Justin Kluivert scored a long-range stunner in the 84th minute and Semenyo sealed the victory with a late stoppage-time goal, completing a thrilling comeback.
Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur claimed a 2‑1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road, ending Leeds’ 23-match unbeaten home league run. Mathys Tel put Spurs ahead in the 23rd minute, Noah Okafor levelled for Leeds in the 34th and Mohammed Kudus scored the winner in the 57th, his first for the club. The game was overshadowed by incidents involving Leeds fans throwing objects at Spurs players, prompting an FA investigation.
Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland
Manchester United earned a 2‑0 win against Sunderland at Old Trafford, relieving some pressure on manager Ruben Amorim. Mason Mount put the hosts ahead in the 8th minute, Benjamin Šeško added a second in the 31st and goalkeeper Senne Lammens kept a clean sheet on his debut.
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham United
Arsenal defeated West Ham United 2‑0 at the Emirates Stadium, with Declan Rice opening the scoring in the 38th minute and Bukayo Saka doubling the lead via a penalty in the 67th. The win propelled Arsenal to the top of the Premier League standings, but the match was overshadowed by injuries to key players, including Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice.
Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool
Chelsea claimed a 2‑1 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in an intense clash. Moisés Caicedo put Chelsea ahead in the 14th minute with a screamer but Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool in the 63rd minute to level the score. In stoppage time, substitute Estêvão struck a decisive winner, ensuring Chelsea took all three points in a closely contested, high-stakes encounter.
Wolves 1-1 Brighton
Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a 1‑1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at Molineux. Wolves went ahead in the 21st minute after Marshall Munetsi’s shot struck the crossbar and deflected off Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen for an own goal. Brighton levelled in the 86th minute through Jan Paul van Hecke’s header, leaving Wolves winless with just two points.
Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United earned a 2‑0 win over Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park, increasing pressure on Forest manager Ange Postecoglou, still winless after seven games. Bruno Guimarães put Newcastle ahead in the 58th minute with a spectacular long-range effort and Nick Woltemade secured the victory with an 84th-minute penalty after a foul on Guimarães.
Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace
Everton claimed a thrilling 2‑1 win against Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium, ending Palace’s 19-match unbeaten streak. Daniel Muñoz gave Palace the lead in the 37th minute, Iliman Ndiaye levelled with a penalty in the 76th and Jack Grealish scored the stoppage-time winner, his first goal for Everton.
Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley
Aston Villa earned a 2‑1 win over Burnley at Villa Park. Donyell Malen scored twice for Villa in the 25th and 63rd minutes, while Lesley Ugochukwu pulled one back for Burnley in the 78th following an error by goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. The victory marked Villa’s fourth straight win, moving them up to 13th in the standings.
Brentford 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester City claimed a narrow 1‑0 victory over Brentford. Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the match in the 9th minute, securing all three points for City. The win maintained their strong form in the Premier League, with City dominating possession and creating several chances, while Brentford struggled to break through Pep Guardiola’s well-organised defence.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.