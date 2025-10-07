UEFA reluctantly greenlights overseas league matches

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has described the organisation’s decision to allow two European domestic league games to be played outside of Europe as “regrettable” and “exceptional”, insisting that it “will not set a precedent”.

The matches include a La Liga clash between Villarreal and Barcelona, scheduled for December in Miami, which will be the first European league fixture played abroad. Additionally, AC Milan will face Como in a Serie A match hosted in Perth, Australia, in February.

Despite firmly opposing the concept, UEFA, Europe’s football governing body, stated that it "reluctantly" approved the fixtures because there is currently no legal mechanism to prevent them.

“League matches should be played in their home countries,” Aleksander said, warning that holding games overseas risks alienating loyal fans and distorting the competitive balance. He added that a broad consultation with stakeholders, including national associations, clubs, players and institutions, showed widespread concern over the idea.

Aleksander stressed that the move is a one-off and that UEFA remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of domestic competitions. “This should not be seen as a precedent,” he reiterated.

Fans’ group Football Supporters Europe (FSE) strongly criticised the decision, arguing it could cause “long-lasting harm” to the sport. They called for stricter regulations to prevent domestic league matches from being held abroad in the future.