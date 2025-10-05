BCCI was reportedly divided over Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's futures

In light of these developments, some media reports have suggested that the BCCI and the selection committee were divided amongst themselves when it came to the futures of the two legends, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

While some believed that the Australia tour would lay the groundwork for the 2027 World Cup, many felt it was unfair to replace Rohit Sharma as captain since he recently led the country to the Champions Trophy victory and held an impressive record as captain.

Rohit Sharma met all parameters except a dip in his recent game time, which played a crucial role in the decision making process. The last time he played a competitive match for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, and his last international stint was the Champions Trophy final.

The board reportedly had disagreements regarding Virat Kohli (36) as well, despite him being two years younger than Rohit (38). The management felt that it was too early to place bets on them for the 2027 World Cup and other ODI tournaments, given their age.

With some serious changes being made to the squad, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's futures in ODI cricket seem to be uncertain despite their crucial role in the team. A lot will depend on their performance in the upcoming Australia tour.