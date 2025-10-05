Harbhajan Singh shocked as Rohit Sharma is not named ODI captain

The squad list for India ahead of their Australia tour was announced recently where it was revealed that Shubman Gill will replace Rohit Sharma as captain in the ODI series with Shreyas Iyer being his deputy.

While the move has been seen in good light by many, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is actually "shocked" at the decision.

Harbhajan Singh expresses shock as new ODI captain is announced

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, along with the national selection committee appointed Shubman Gill, already the Test captain, to be at the helm of affairs in the upcoming ODI series in Australia.

The decision was made keeping in mind the 2027 ODI World Cup where Rohit Sharma's participation is not really guaranteed owing to his age.

Harbhajan Singh reacted to this decision saying, "I think, to be honest, it is a little bit shocking news for me to see Rohit not being captain. And once he was selected, I thought, if at all he was going to Australia, he would have been captain again".