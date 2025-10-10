Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to join Shubman Gill led team in the capital

Virat Kohli and former ODI captain, Rohit Sharma are supposed to travel to Delhi before the departure date despite not being a part of the West Indies Test series.

The team will travel to Perth for their first stop where they are scheduled to play the opening three-match ODI series. This will then be followed by the five-match T20I series, captained by Suryakumar Yadav.

The ODI series will be a litmus test for the 2027 ODI World Cup where the young players are expected to play a crucial role. The unexpected leadership change by BCCI was done keeping in mind the World Cup where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's participation is uncertain due to their age.

The now ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has also a lot riding on him and is expected to deliver a stellar performance in the upcoming series.

India's Australia tour is also important for the team with the 2026 T20 World Cup just around the corner. The series will test the resolve and determination of the squad that is packed with young talent and experience of older, more seasoned players.