An Elite League: How Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer?

Passion pays and Cristiano Ronaldo has proved it in style. From chasing his dreams on the pitch to building an empire off it, he has now become the world’s first footballer billionaire, with a net worth of $1.4 billion. Curious about the ways he made it happen? Here are 3 primary revenue streams which got the world’s first footballer billionaire.

From pitch to powerhouse: Ronaldo’s billion-dollar journey

This achievement places him in an elite league of athletes, with a fortune built through a smart, multi-pronged strategy that capitalized on both his on-field brilliance and savvy commercial ventures. Over the years, this massive empire is built upon his hefty salary, sponsorships, and of course his personal business ventures from his CR7 brand that include a wide variety of outlets of clothing, hotels and gyms. Along with these came the strategic investments that have made him the G.O.A.T not only in sports but also in the financial market.

Before 2023, Ronaldo had already raked in over $550 million playing for Europe’s biggest clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. Then came the game-changer: a mega move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The result? Ronaldo smashed the $1 billion mark, becoming the first footballer ever to hit this jaw-dropping milestone. This was majorly because of the tax-free package worth $200 million a year in salary and bonuses, plus a $30 million signing bonus that came his way in Al-Nassr. Talk about winning both on and off the pitch!

Next comes the endorsements and advertisements. He had been with major brands for a long time and has been paid a hefty amount there as well. A decade-long partnership with Nike nets him around $18 million every year, while collaborations with high-end brands like Armani and Castrol have contributed roughly $175 million to his overall fortune.

Away from the spotlight, Ronaldo’s business ventures steal the real show. His CR7 brand enjoys global recognition, bringing in a steady stream of revenue alongside his football earnings.

By leveraging record-breaking club salaries and building a massive commercial empire, Ronaldo has crafted a lasting financial legacy that goes far beyond the football field.