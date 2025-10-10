LeBron James sciatica injury: Will the basketball star miss the entire NBA season?

Basketball star LeBron James will definitely miss the opening night of his record 23rd NBA season due to sciatica that will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday, but whether he will miss the enetire season, still remains a question.

The 40-year-old superstar will be sidelined at least until the end of October with sciatica, a pain in the nerves running from the buttocks and down the back of the legs, on his right side.

LeBron is yet to participate in a full practice since the Los Angeles Lakers opened training camp last week. Coach JJ Redick said LeBron was “on his own timeline” Thursday after practice. An hour later, the team announced an injury timeline that means the superstar player is likely to miss at least their first five or six games, and possibly several more.