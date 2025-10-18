Was Andrade fired from AEW due to WWE's non-compete clause?

There has been a lot of speculation around the sudden departure from WWE and AEW comeback of Mexican professional wrestler Andrade El Idolo, whose real name is Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza. Was he really fired by WWE? If so, is he allowed to come back to the ring?
There were reports of Andrade getting fired from WWE, allegedly due to a Wellness Policy violation. He was back in AEW shortly after, attacking Kenny Omega in a surprise comeback moment.
But now, WWE has allegedly stepped in, claiming Andrade is still bound by a non-compete clause, meaning he can’t legally perform for another company for a set period after leaving WWE. That’s why AEW has pulled him from programming to avoid legal trouble.
Another report claims that the situation was not seen as “AEW or Andrade’s specific fault.” A radio host said that WWE may have sent Andrade a letter.
"AEW obviously believed that there was no non-compete,” the host had said. “There were people who talked to people in WWE who also believed there was no non-compete. But WWE apparently… that’s the story. They said that he can’t do (anything in AEW) for 90 days.”
More recently, AEW founder Tony Khan weighed in on the situation as well.
"Well, I would echo sentiments I had said at AEW Worlds End 2023, when Andrade initially left a few years ago. And I would say that I have a ton of respect for Andre El Idolo. I think he's an amazing wrestler, and I think that when he left in 2023, it was on a very high note," Tony said.
"Just to reiterate everything I said at his departure a few years ago. And I still feel that way, and I think Andrade is a great wrestler. And I'm excited to see what's next for him. And I would leave it at that."
To answer the question, was Andrade really fired? He may have been, but until WWE releases an official statement, we can only wait and watch (and decode).
