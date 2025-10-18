Was Andrade fired from AEW due to WWE's non-compete clause?

There has been a lot of speculation around the sudden departure from WWE and AEW comeback of Mexican professional wrestler Andrade El Idolo, whose real name is Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza. Was he really fired by WWE? If so, is he allowed to come back to the ring?

Did WWE fire Andrade for wellness policy violations?

There were reports of Andrade getting fired from WWE, allegedly due to a Wellness Policy violation. He was back in AEW shortly after, attacking Kenny Omega in a surprise comeback moment.

But now, WWE has allegedly stepped in, claiming Andrade is still bound by a non-compete clause, meaning he can’t legally perform for another company for a set period after leaving WWE. That’s why AEW has pulled him from programming to avoid legal trouble.

Another report claims that the situation was not seen as “AEW or Andrade’s specific fault.” A radio host said that WWE may have sent Andrade a letter.

"AEW obviously believed that there was no non-compete,” the host had said. “There were people who talked to people in WWE who also believed there was no non-compete. But WWE apparently… that’s the story. They said that he can’t do (anything in AEW) for 90 days.”