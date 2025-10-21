Graham Potter returns to Sweden for urgent World Cup rescue mission

Graham Potter has made an incredibly swift return to management, taking on the role of head coach for the Swedish men's national football team just weeks after an underwhelming exit from West Ham United. This appointment marks Graham's first foray into international football and a pivotal moment in his career, offering a chance to revitalise his reputation in the country where his success story began.

The move is a direct response to a crisis within the Swedish national side, who are desperately clinging to their 2026 World Cup qualification hopes. Under former coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, the team suffered a disastrous run, losing three consecutive matches and plummeting to the bottom of their qualifying group with just one point from four games. This poor form occurred despite the presence of top-tier Premier League talent, including strikers Alexander Isak (Liverpool) and Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal). The Swedish Football Association (SvFF) recognised the need for an immediate and decisive change in leadership to unlock the potential of this talented, yet underperforming, group.

The short-term mandate and play-off lifeline

Graham has been hired on a tightly focused, short-term contract that highlights the urgency of the situation. His deal covers the remaining group-stage qualifiers in November against Switzerland and Slovenia, as well as the likely World Cup play-offs scheduled for March. Crucially, the contract only extends to the World Cup finals if Sweden qualifies. Graham himself acknowledged the nature of his task, stating simply that the job is "just to win games to get to the World Cup," with no time for implementing a long-term philosophy.