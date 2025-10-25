Messi led Argentina's Kerala visit not happening in November

AFA further added, "After the match, the delegation will return to the old continent to continue their training until November 18th, the day the FIFA World Cup concludes."

The international friendly match was organised in collaboration with the Kerala Sports Ministry and was being additionally sponsored by Anto Augustine. They took to social media to further say, "Considering the delay in receiving FIFA’s permission, after discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), it has been decided to postpone the match from the November window".

As for the reason of the sudden postponement, it has been reported by the Argentine media that the Kerala administration displayed lack of preparedness and there were important delays in issues related to logistics. While the rescheduled date has not been fixed as of now, the match will reportedly take place in March next year.

While Argentine fans in Kerala have been heartbroken following the news, V Abdurahiman, the Kerala Sports Minister has said that the Argentine captain, Lionel Messi wanted to travel to Kerala alone but the government was not satisfied.

However, not all hope is lost. Lionel Messi will travel to India in December as part of the GOAT Tour of India where he will visit the Indian cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.