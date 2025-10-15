The Messi Cup: LM10 launches new youth tournament

Messi launched this brand new youth tournament along with his production company, 525 Rosario to promote youth football and support budding footballers, thus ensuring a safe future for the sport.

The Messi Cup will feature eight clubs which will play 18 matches to decide the champion. The participating clubs in the U-16 competition are Inter Miami, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, River Plate, Inter Milan, Newell's Old Boys, Atlético Madrid, and Chelsea.

These eight clubs will be divided into two groups, each consisting four teams and will compete with each other in a round-robin format. The group stage will be played out during the first three days of the Messi Cup.

Following the group stage, a playoff match will be played to secure the final positions. The tournament will also have a third-place match before the final is played at the Chase Stadium at Miami, Florida.

Talking about the tournament, the company, 525 Rosario said, "More than a tournament, it is a series of live events and a digitally-driven platform that fuses sport, culture, and innovation".

The company also emphasised that the Messi Cup's mission will be "to generate long-term value for athletes developing their careers, for the communities that unite around a passion for sport, and for brands seeking authentic and lasting connections in the new era of football".