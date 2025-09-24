Lionel Messi likely to arrive in Kerala for Argentina’s 2025 FIFA friendly

Latest reports suggest that Lionel Messi is all but confirmed to arrive in Kerala on November 15 with the Argentina national team. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has included Kerala as part of its 2025 tour.

Lionel Messi set to make second visit to India as Argentina prepares for FIFA friendly

Argentina football team, led by Lionel Messi, is reportedly set to play friendly match against Australia in Kochi during November. Matches are expected to take place between November 15 and 18.

According to a statement, the national team coached by Lionel Scaloni will play two FIFA friendlies later this year: the first in the United States between October 6 and 14, and the second between November 10 and 18 in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India.

If Lionel arrives, it would mark his second visit to India, his first being in 2011 when Argentina played Venezuela at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The Argentinian team manager is going to oversee arrangements at Kochi. Kaloor Stadium has now been officially confirmed as the match venue; the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium was under consideration previously. Daniel Cabrera is expected to reach Nedumbassery by noon and will visit the stadium along with Kerala Sports Minister Abdurahiman.