Here is your Premier League Gameweek 9 recap

Gameweek 9 of the Premier League delivered another weekend of drama, late twists and statement wins across the board. From Arsenal’s narrow victory to Tottenham’s commanding display and Burnley’s last-gasp heroics, the round offered a mix of resilience, heartbreak and tactical masterclasses. With title contenders tightening their grip and relegation battles intensifying, here’s a look at how all the action unfolded across England’s top flight.

Leeds United 2-1 West Ham United

Leeds made a strong start at Elland Road, scoring early through Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon within the first 15 minutes. West Ham saw more of the ball in the second half but failed to convert their chances. Mateus Fernandes pulled one back late in stoppage time, yet Leeds held firm to secure all three points, while West Ham’s struggles in the league carried on.

Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham

Newcastle United earned a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Fulham at St James’ Park. The hosts started brightly and were rewarded when Jacob Murphy opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a calm finish. Fulham grew into the game and found their equaliser soon after the interval, as Saša Lukić headed in from a well-placed cross. Just when the match seemed destined for a draw, Bruno Guimarães stepped up in the final moments, curling in a superb strike in the 90th minute to seal all three points for Newcastle, sending the home fans into celebration.

Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland

Chelsea got off to a flying start at Stamford Bridge, with Alejandro Garnacho netting his first goal for the club in just the fourth minute. Sunderland, however, grew into the game and equalised midway through the first half when Wilson Isidor capitalised on a defensive mix-up to slot home from close range. Despite Chelsea dominating possession and pushing for a winner, they couldn’t find a breakthrough. In stoppage time, substitute Chemsdine Talbi stunned the hosts with a well-taken goal in the 93rd minute, sealing a memorable 2–1 comeback victory for Sunderland.

Manchester United 4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Manchester United produced an impressive attacking display to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4–2 at Old Trafford. Matheus Cunha put United ahead midway through the first half with a well-placed strike, before Casemiro doubled the lead soon after through a deflected effort. Bryan Mbeumo made it 3–0 early in the second half, seemingly sealing the result. Brighton, however, showed resilience, pulling two goals back through Danny Welbeck’s free-kick and Charalambos Kostoulas’ header. Just as the visitors threatened a comeback, Mbeumo struck again in stoppage time to secure United’s third straight win.

Brentford 3-2 Liverpool

Brentford stunned Liverpool with a thrilling 3–2 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium. The hosts made a fast start, taking the lead in the fifth minute through Dango Ouattara before Kevin Schade doubled their advantage just before half-time. Liverpool pulled one back through Milos Kerkez on the stroke of the interval, giving them hope of a comeback. However, Igor Thiago restored Brentford’s two-goal cushion from the penalty spot midway through the second half. Mohamed Salah scored late to make it 3–2, but Brentford held on to secure a memorable win and hand Liverpool their fourth consecutive league defeat.