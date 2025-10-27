Here is your Premier League Gameweek 9 recap

Gameweek 9 of the Premier League delivered another weekend of drama, late twists and statement wins across the board. From Arsenal’s narrow victory to Tottenham’s commanding display and Burnley’s last-gasp heroics, the round offered a mix of resilience, heartbreak and tactical masterclasses. With title contenders tightening their grip and relegation battles intensifying, here’s a look at how all the action unfolded across England’s top flight.
Leeds United 2-1 West Ham United
Leeds made a strong start at Elland Road, scoring early through Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon within the first 15 minutes. West Ham saw more of the ball in the second half but failed to convert their chances. Mateus Fernandes pulled one back late in stoppage time, yet Leeds held firm to secure all three points, while West Ham’s struggles in the league carried on.
Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham
Newcastle United earned a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Fulham at St James’ Park. The hosts started brightly and were rewarded when Jacob Murphy opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a calm finish. Fulham grew into the game and found their equaliser soon after the interval, as Saša Lukić headed in from a well-placed cross. Just when the match seemed destined for a draw, Bruno Guimarães stepped up in the final moments, curling in a superb strike in the 90th minute to seal all three points for Newcastle, sending the home fans into celebration.
Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland
Chelsea got off to a flying start at Stamford Bridge, with Alejandro Garnacho netting his first goal for the club in just the fourth minute. Sunderland, however, grew into the game and equalised midway through the first half when Wilson Isidor capitalised on a defensive mix-up to slot home from close range. Despite Chelsea dominating possession and pushing for a winner, they couldn’t find a breakthrough. In stoppage time, substitute Chemsdine Talbi stunned the hosts with a well-taken goal in the 93rd minute, sealing a memorable 2–1 comeback victory for Sunderland.
Manchester United 4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion FC
Manchester United produced an impressive attacking display to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4–2 at Old Trafford. Matheus Cunha put United ahead midway through the first half with a well-placed strike, before Casemiro doubled the lead soon after through a deflected effort. Bryan Mbeumo made it 3–0 early in the second half, seemingly sealing the result. Brighton, however, showed resilience, pulling two goals back through Danny Welbeck’s free-kick and Charalambos Kostoulas’ header. Just as the visitors threatened a comeback, Mbeumo struck again in stoppage time to secure United’s third straight win.
Brentford 3-2 Liverpool
Brentford stunned Liverpool with a thrilling 3–2 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium. The hosts made a fast start, taking the lead in the fifth minute through Dango Ouattara before Kevin Schade doubled their advantage just before half-time. Liverpool pulled one back through Milos Kerkez on the stroke of the interval, giving them hope of a comeback. However, Igor Thiago restored Brentford’s two-goal cushion from the penalty spot midway through the second half. Mohamed Salah scored late to make it 3–2, but Brentford held on to secure a memorable win and hand Liverpool their fourth consecutive league defeat.
Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City
Aston Villa claimed a hard-fought 1–0 win over Manchester City at Villa Park. The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute when Matty Cash fired home from a clever set-piece routine. City pushed for an equaliser, with Erling Haaland coming close on a couple of occasions, including a disallowed goal for offside late in the game. Despite sustained pressure from the visitors, Villa’s defence, marshalled by Emiliano Martínez — stood strong to protect their slender lead. The result ended City’s unbeaten run and gave Villa a significant boost in their campaign.
Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace
Arsenal extended their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. Former Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze scored his first Premier League goal for the Gunners in the 39th minute, volleying in from a Declan Rice free-kick that was flicked on by Gabriel Magalhães. Despite a slow first half, Arsenal improved after the break, with Gabriel hitting the crossbar and Rice’s effort being cleared off the line. Palace rarely threatened, struggling to break through Arsenal’s solid defence. The win moved Arsenal four points clear at the top, once again underlining their growing threat from set-pieces.
Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth claimed a solid 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium. Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a goal straight from a corner, catching the Forest defence off guard. Eli Junior Kroupi doubled the lead before half-time with a fine strike from distance. Although Forest improved after the break, they struggled to make an impact in the final third, allowing Bournemouth to see out the game comfortably and secure all three points.
Wolves vs Burnley
Burnley edged out Wolves 3-2 in a thrilling contest at Molineux. Zian Flemming gave the visitors a strong start with two goals inside the first half-hour. Wolves clawed their way back before the break — Jørgen Strand Larsen converted a penalty and Marshall Munetsi equalised with a header in stoppage time. However, just when it looked set for a draw, Lyle Foster scored deep into injury time to hand Burnley a dramatic win. The result leaves Wolves still searching for their first league victory, while Burnley earned a crucial three points to move further from the relegation zone.
Everton 0-3 Tottenham
Tottenham cruised to a commanding 3-0 win over Everton, becoming the first side to triumph at the Toffees’ new stadium. Micky van de Ven was the star of the night, scoring twice in the first half from well-worked corner routines. Everton thought they had pulled one back through Jake O’Brien, but VAR ruled the effort out for offside. Late in the game, Pape Matar Sarr added a third with a precise header to seal a convincing victory.
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress