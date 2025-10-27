Saudi Arabia plans a ‘sky stadium’ 350 metres above the desert for FIFA World Cup 2034

Some countries build stadiums. Saudi Arabia wants to suspend one in the air. The Kingdom, fresh off its successful bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, has proposed a “sky stadium” 350 meters above the desert floor — part of Neom’s sci-fi mirage known as The Line. If it sounds like something out of a dystopian video game trailer, that’s because it basically is. Futuristic, shiny, and gravity-defying — it’s the architectural equivalent of a humblebrag saying, “We’ve transcended physics and human rights in one go.”

As Saudi Arabia gears up for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, its latest idea is as bold as it is bizarre

Supposedly seating around 46,000 fans, the stadium will be cradled high within Neom’s mirrored towers because why suffer in desert heat when you can roast mid-air instead? Access will be via high-speed elevators and autonomous pods, and the entire thing will allegedly run on renewables. It's as if FIFA meets Blade Runner meets a very expensive air conditioner.

But behind the slick renderings and ESG buzzwords lies the real Saudi game plan — to own the global narrative of the 21st century. Oil money built empires; sport is meant to humanise them. Hosting a World Cup is no longer about football. It’s about symbolism, image and rebranding the desert.