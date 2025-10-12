The UAE announces four new visit visas for professionals and tourists!

How is it beneficial for Indians?

Moreover, a residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee is granted for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period, subject to defined conditions. Also, a visit visa for a friend or relative allows the sponsorship of a friend or relative up to the third degree, based on the sponsor’s income.

The UAE is a top destination for Indian travellers (for tourism, business or visiting family, etc), making any visa change a direct and significant factor, especially after the recent strict measures being put into place. This creates high-value travel and niche segments that directly impact business strategy for those targeting event and entertainment revenues as customer experience.