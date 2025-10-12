The UAE announces four new visit visas for professionals and tourists!

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) of the UAE has announced new amendments and additions to entry visa regulations. The new regulations include four new visa categories for AI, entertainment, event and cruise tourism. These new visas are designed to attract global talent, expertise and entrepreneurs to the UAE.
AI Specialist Visa requires sponsorship from a tech company while the Entertainment Visa grants for a temporary period for leisure. The Events Visa requires sponsorship by a public or private sector entity and is for attending various types of events.
Cruise Tourism Visa is a multiple-entry visa for tourists arriving on cruise ships, requiring an approved travel itinerary and a licensed host company. Foreigners can now apply under these niche visas for faster processing.Besides that, changes have also been applied to business and truck driver visas. Residency options have also been expanded for humanitarian aid, widows and divorcees and relatives and friends of the residents.
How is it beneficial for Indians?
Moreover, a residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee is granted for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period, subject to defined conditions. Also, a visit visa for a friend or relative allows the sponsorship of a friend or relative up to the third degree, based on the sponsor’s income.
The UAE is a top destination for Indian travellers (for tourism, business or visiting family, etc), making any visa change a direct and significant factor, especially after the recent strict measures being put into place. This creates high-value travel and niche segments that directly impact business strategy for those targeting event and entertainment revenues as customer experience.
