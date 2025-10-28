Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup? Football legend reveals his decision

Football legend Lionel Andres Messi recently sat down for an interview and opened up about his future plans. The Argentine captain said that he wants to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but everything depends on how he feels.
Former Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi has revealed that he wishes to be a part of the Argentina squad in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held from June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026 in North America. The tournament will be co-hosted by co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The Inter Miami forward had led Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup and fans have been eagerly waiting for him to repeat the feat next year.
Talking about whether or not he will be present in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi said, "It's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup and I would love to. I would like to be there, to be well and be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there".
However, the 38 year old football star made it very clear, like he has several times before that due to his growing age, everything will depend on how his body feels and whether he thinks he can give his absolute best.
"And I'm going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then make a decision", Messi said.
The World Cup Champion further added, "I'm really eager because it's a World Cup. We're coming off winning the last World Cup and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions".
Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut with Argentina in 2006, at just 19 years old. 20 years and a World Cup later, he will look to return for his 6th and probably final World Cup as a professional football.
Last week, the Rosario born footballer renewed his contract with MLS team Inter Miami and extended his stay with the American soccer club till the 2028 season.
As Lionel Messi is yet to finalise his decision regarding the upcoming edition of the World Cup, fans wait with bated breath to witness some more of LM10's greatness on the field.