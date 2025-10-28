Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup? Football legend reveals his decision

The Inter Miami forward had led Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup and fans have been eagerly waiting for him to repeat the feat next year.

Talking about whether or not he will be present in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi said, "It's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup and I would love to. I would like to be there, to be well and be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there".

However, the 38 year old football star made it very clear, like he has several times before that due to his growing age, everything will depend on how his body feels and whether he thinks he can give his absolute best.

"And I'm going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then make a decision", Messi said.

The World Cup Champion further added, "I'm really eager because it's a World Cup. We're coming off winning the last World Cup and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions".