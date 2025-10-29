Suryakumar Yadav's mother seen praying for Shreyas Iyer's recovery during Chhath Puja

Meanwhile, in a viral video, Suryakumar Yadav's mother has offered her sincere prayers, wishing for the cricketer's speedy recovery.

She can be heard saying, "Mein yeh bolna chati hu ki aap sab Shreyas Iyer keliye pray kariye. Sabhi log pray kariye ki owh bohot aache se aa jaye. Kyunki maine kal suna ki uska tabiyat bilkul theek nehi hai. Mujhe sun ke bilkul acha nehi laga" (I simply want to say that everyone kindly pray for Shreyas Iyer. Everyone, please pray that he has a successful recovery. Because I heard yesterday that his health has not been good at all. After having heard the news, I felt terrible).

Talking about Shreyas Iyer's health condition, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said on Tuesday, "We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don’t know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable".

On the same day, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the injured cricketer had been doing "much better". He added that usually, it takes six to eight weeks to completely recover from such an injury, but Shreyas Iyer may surprise everyone with a quicker comeback.