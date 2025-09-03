Virat Kohli finally addresses Bengaluru stampede

Indian cricketing legend, Virat Kohli finally got his hands on the IPL trophy in June after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first IPL title in 18 years.
However, joy turned into tragedy soon when a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium killed 11 fans and injured another 75 on June 4. The fans had gathered to celebrate the much-awaited win of the cricket team.
Virat Kohli has finally opened up about the tragedy that had taken place on the fateful day. "Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history - turned into something tragic", said the cricketer.
Virat Kohli's statement comes along with RCB announcing ₹25 lakh compensation to the families of the victim. RCB took to their social media handles and official website three months after the incident as they started a campaign called 'RCB Cares'.
Talking about the new initiative, the franchise said, "[it is] a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve".
Virat Kohli shared that he had been thinking and praying for the fans who tragically lost their lives and those that were injured in what was supposed to be a celebratory occasion.
"Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility”, added Virat.
The last time the RCB franchise addressed the tragedy outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium was right after the incident when they released an official statement.
The statement said, "RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration".
RCB cut their celebratory programmes short in light of the tragic events. Recently, the franchise also announced that they will establish a memorial in Bengaluru to honour the fans who lost their lives. They have also taken steps to ensure such a tragedy never happens again.