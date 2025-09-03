Virat Kohli finally addresses Bengaluru stampede

Indian cricketing legend, Virat Kohli finally got his hands on the IPL trophy in June after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first IPL title in 18 years.

However, joy turned into tragedy soon when a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium killed 11 fans and injured another 75 on June 4. The fans had gathered to celebrate the much-awaited win of the cricket team.

Virat Kohli has finally opened up about the tragedy that had taken place on the fateful day. "Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history - turned into something tragic", said the cricketer.

Virat Kohli recalls the horrors of the Bengaluru stampede outside stadium

