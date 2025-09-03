Cardi B finally wins 7-year legal battle against security guard

The whole situation began at a at a Beverly Hills OB-GYN clinic where Emani accused Cardi B of scratching her face. He also accused her of using racial slurs while the rapper was secretly pregnant. However, after less than an hour of deliberations, the 12-member Los Angeles Superior Court jury found that he had failed to prove her claims. While the rapper continuously maintained throughout the trial that Emani was the actual aggressor. She also claimed that he tried to invade her privacy by filming her. While she admitted to a “heated verbal exchange,” she denied any physical contact. Even the testimony from the witnesses also confirmed that they saw no physical activity as such.

Following this verdict, Cardi B issued a strong warning to anyone considering targeting her with false accusations. “The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going countersue, and you’re going to pay.” She also doubled down on her innocence, declaring, “I will say it on my deathbed. I did not touch that woman. I did not touch that girl.” The rapper further added, “I’m not that celeb that you sue and you think is going to settle. I'm not gonna settle. Especially when I'm super completely innocent".