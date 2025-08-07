Cardi B's jewellery haul has Cartier, Van Cleef pieces, and $73K watch gifted by BF Stefon Diggs

The queen of over-the-top Cardi B is once again showing off her bling and its something you didn't expect. The rapper took to her TikTok on August 2 to share her latest luxury jewelry haul. It was full of bling and included some of her high-end pieces, but what caught fans sharp eyes was the gorgeous $73,000 Cartier watch. Apparently, this striking watch was gifted to the rapper by her boyfriend who is a NFL star, Stefon Diggs.
In the video shared on her TikTok account, Cardi B was seen showing off her Patek Phillip timepiece, "So first things first, we’re gonna put on a watch and this is a Patek Philippe.” But the real reveal came when the rapper showed her Cartier watch, “My boo boo got it for me at London Jewelers. I went to link up with him at London Jewelers and I thought he was buying himself a watch and it’s like, ‘Surprise, a watch for you!" The watch is apparently listed at an whopping cost of $72,806.
She then went on to show few more bracelets from Cartier, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels. She said with a grin on her face, "“I don’t care what anybody say. I love Van Cleef… Real rich people never get tired of Van Cleef. I lost a lot of Van Cleef bracelets and I think I’m gonna start collecting them back again. I just love that they give a pop of color.” The rapper's Cartier love bracelet collection included 10 variations: 3 in gold, 1 in white gold, 4 in rose gold (all at $7,350 each), a rose gold pavé diamond version ($28,400), and a white gold pavé diamond version ($30,400).
But the haul didn't just stop here; she went on to flaunt her impressive ring stack. The stack included Cartier Love rings in gold, rose gold, white gold, and a rose gold pavé version ($7,400), along with a Panthère de Cartier pavé diamond and emerald ring worth $60,000, a custom Spinelli Kilcollin piece, and a Tiffany & Co. diamond ring priced at $15,600.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.