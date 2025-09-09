Andy Reid questions NFL rules after Teair Tart slaps Travis Kelce

Teair Tart, defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers, slapped Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, after taking a loss on Friday night. This led Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to question why Teair was not ejected right away and why he was allowed to play, despite what seemed to be a straightforward offence.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid questions why Teair Tart was not ejected from Friday game despite slapping Travis Kelce

There have been many instances when players have been ejected for the first shot. A full-on hit to head generally warrants such a penalty, however, it is up to the discretion of officials it seems.

In an interview, Andy said that he doesn't understand that rule.

"I guess it's open-hand, fist, whatever, I don't know. I don't know what their decision was on that. But he definitely got hit in the head pretty hard whether it was an open first or a closed fist."

"I'll work out that with the league," he added.

In the NFL rulebook, under the section called “Automatic Disqualification,” there’s a rule about fighting or throwing punches during a game.

A player is allowed to throw up to two punches in a game without being automatically ejected. If a player throws a third punch, that’s when the automatic disqualification, meaning an automatic ejection from the game, kicks in.