Does Hardik Pandya’s watch cost more than the Asia Cup prize money?

The Asia Cup kicked off on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. India, under the able captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav won their opening fixture against hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue won by 9 wickets after chasing UAE's low 60 run target.
However, what stole attention during the training sessions leading up to the match, was Hardik Pandya's uber expensive watch. The cricketer was seen wearing Richard Mille RM 27-04 wristwatch, reportedly priced at ₹20 crore during training which is eight times the Asia Cup prize money that the champions would receive.
According to reports, the champions of the T20 Tournament will receive $300,000 (₹2.6 crore approximately) while the runners-up will be handed a $150,000 cheque.
Hardik Pandya's stunning ₹20 crore watch puts the Asia Cup prize money to shame, despite the proposed prize figure being higher than previous years.
Hardik Pandya is often spotted donning luxury items and is known for his fashion moments. However, this time he was wearing a special edition Richard Mille watch. There are only 50 Richard Mille RM 27-04 pieces available around the world. The special edition came out of a collaboration with Spanish tennis legend, Rafael Nadal.
Besides the watch, the Indian cricketer also sported a new look during the training session with light blonde hair. He took to his social media to let his fans know that he is "back in business", right in time for the Asia Cup.
India started their campaign successfully with an easy win against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The team is one of the favourites to win the T20 tournament and has been the most successful side in Asia Cup's history.
India will face rivals Pakistan on September 14 in their next match.