Does Hardik Pandya’s watch cost more than the Asia Cup prize money?

The Asia Cup kicked off on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. India, under the able captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav won their opening fixture against hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue won by 9 wickets after chasing UAE's low 60 run target.

However, what stole attention during the training sessions leading up to the match, was Hardik Pandya's uber expensive watch. The cricketer was seen wearing Richard Mille RM 27-04 wristwatch, reportedly priced at ₹20 crore during training which is eight times the Asia Cup prize money that the champions would receive.

Hardik Pandya’s costly watch steals attention

According to reports, the champions of the T20 Tournament will receive $300,000 (₹2.6 crore approximately) while the runners-up will be handed a $150,000 cheque.

Hardik Pandya's stunning ₹20 crore watch puts the Asia Cup prize money to shame, despite the proposed prize figure being higher than previous years.